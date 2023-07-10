NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was arrested after she allegedly chased a man with a machete Sunday at a Florida gas station, according to a report.

WBBH reported that Michelle Montes-Zuniga, 48, was yelling at a man at a RaceTrac in North Fort Myers that he wasn’t allowed to be there.

The man, who had previous run-ins with the woman, got on his bicycle and left the area, according to the report. Montes-Zuniga allegedly got in her car and followed him to the sidewalk, got out of her car with a machete and swung it at him.

Montes-Zuniga was charged with aggravated assault, according to WBBH.