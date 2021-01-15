Report: Trump will fly to Florida on Inauguration Day, plans to live at Mar-a-Lago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Donald Trump is planning to move to Mar-a-Lago, his private resort in Palm Beach, after the president’s term is up, according to Bloomberg.

The Bloomberg report cites sources close to the president who say he will fly to Mar-a-Lago the morning of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. The sources asked not to be identified because Trump might change his mind.

The president’s son-in-law, Jared Kusher, and several current White House aides will join the president and work for him. According to Bloomberg, the aides are Nick Luna, the director of Oval Office Operations, Molly Michael, a deputy assistant to Trump; and Cassidy Hutchinson, an aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Luna’s wife, Cassidy Luna, a deputy assistant to the president, may work for Kushner. Kushner will live part of the time in Miami with his wife and Trump’s daughter, Ivanka.

In December, the Miami Herald reported Melania Trump was seen touring Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, which is about 40 minutes from the resort. There are also reports the Trump’s apartment at Mar-a-Lago is under renovation.

Trump, a lifelong New Yorker, declared himself a Florida resident in 2019.

The expected move to Mar-a-Lago is already being challenged by Trump’s neighbors, several of which have sent a letter to the Town of Palm Beach that was addressed to the Secret Service that says an agreement Trump signed in 1993 to convert the resort into a business bars anyone from living there, including him.