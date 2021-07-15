Report: Teen accused of stabbing Florida girl 114 times asked, ‘How is that my problem?’

The details below in this story may be gruesome to some. Viewer discretion is advised.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) —Disturbing new details have emerged in the case of a Florida teenager accused of killing his classmate by stabbing her 114 times.

Aiden Fucci, 14, is charged with first-degree murder in the deadly stabbing of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

According to First Coast News, when St. Johns County investigators brought Fucci in to be interrogated, told him of Bailey’s death, and that he was the last person to be seen with her, he replied, “How is that my problem?”

Detectives also reported finding bloody clothing in Fucci’s bedroom, along with an illustration that “depicted a Satanic element to them, to include a pentagram.” Reports also detailed violent depictions of women.

In the interview, Fucci reportedly stated that he attempted to kiss Bailey and when she reacted by grabbing him, he pushed her down and hit her head. He claimed that he then walked away.

Bailey’s family reported her missing on Mother’s Day and her body was found in the woods following a daylong search. Evidence, including video surveillance, led investigators to Fucci.

R.J. Larizza, the state attorney for Florida’s 7th Judicial Circuit, said the teen was stabbed 114 times.

Fucci is represented by the public defender’s office. His mother was arrested for allegedly tampering with evidence in June.

The 14-year-old is being held in the Duval County Jail in Jacksonville and will be tried as an adult. He has pleaded not guilty.