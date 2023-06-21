PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was recently charged after a pit bull puppy bit off five fingers of an infant at a Florida home, according to a report.

WBBH reported that in February, 21-year-old Chloe Wisniewski allegedly left the child alone at a Port Charlotte home while she went to the bathroom.

Wisniewski returned from the bathroom to the sound of the child screaming and the dog chewing off the baby’s fingers, according to WBBH. The dog was just brought into the home the day before the incident.

Doctors had to amputate three fingers from the child’s left hand and partially amputate two on the right hand, WBBH reported.

Wisniewski was arrested Friday and charged with child neglect, according to the report.

Charlotte County Animal Control took the dog. Its division manager, Brian Jones, called the situation “unfortunate” and said that this could’ve happened with any dog breed, according to WBBH.

The dog passed quarantine and was taken to the Animal Welfare League. The child is recovering, WBBH said.