Report: Parents arrested after teen found chained to bed

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Investigators say a southwest Florida couple landed in jail after being accused of chaining their 17-year-old daughter to a bed.

Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 35-year-old Jose Samuel Gonzalez and 37-year-old Yessica Sabala Funes on Wednesday night in Bonita Springs. They’re charged with cruelty toward a child and remained jailed on Friday afternoon.

News outlets report deputies found the crying teen inside the home, chained to a bedpost.

The parents took her phone, but she used her Apple watch to contact a friend who called deputies.

Deputies say the Florida Department of Children and Families has been contacted.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: