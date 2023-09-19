VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida dad was shot and killed in front of his 8-year-old son by a neighbor during a dispute over tree trimming, according to a report.

WESH reported that Edward Druzolowski saw Brian Ford trimming trees on what he said was his property. Druzolowski reportedly then shot Ford in front of his 8-year-old son after he wouldn’t leave.

911 calls obtained by WESH reveal that Druzolowski’s wife was the one who called for help, and said “My husband had it in his hand. He meant to scare him, and he hit him. He was on our property.”

Ford’s mother told WESH that Brian Ford was over the house to do yard work and to celebrate a birthday. She said he was trimming along the fence line, which is 2 feet inside her property line, according to WESH.