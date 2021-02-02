Report: FBI agent killed, others wounded while serving warrant in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — At least one FBI agent has died following a Tuesday morning shooting in Sunrise, Florida, the Miami Herald reported, citing law enforcement sources familiar with the incident.

At least five agents were injured in the shooting. Two were left “gravely wounded,” according to the report.

A large contingent of law enforcement officers gathered outside the Fort Lauderdale hospital where shooting victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence, noting that several roads were closed in the area.

News outlets reported that Sunrise police at the scene said FBI agents were injured while serving an arrest warrant in a child pornography case, and that a man was still barricaded inside a home in the suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

No additional details were immediately available.