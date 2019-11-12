Report: Mother of missing Florida girl arrested at hospital after apparent overdose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The mother of the missing 5-year-old Jacksonville girl has been arrested at a Florida hospital after an apparent overdose amid the news that remains were found during the search for her daughter in Alabama, according to multiple Jacksonville news outlets.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams named Brianna Williams, the mother of missing Taylor Williams, a person of interest in the child’s disappearance after she stopped cooperating with police last week.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said search teams uncovered human remains in a wooded area between the cities of Linden and Demopolis.

While victim identification pends, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said efforts will now shift to secure and process the evidence at the scene.

