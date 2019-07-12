Report: ICE agents arrive in Florida ahead of scheduled raids

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers have reportedly arrived in Florida ahead of raids scheduled this week by the Trump administration, Telemundo 51 reported.

The report, which cites law enforcement sources, claims ICE agents left Miami early Friday morning and are now in Immokalee, preparing for the first phase of raids this weekend.

The agency plans to arrest 2,000 immigrants, mostly families, with deportation orders that have remained in the country illegally, the news station reported.

Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said Wednesday the raids are quote “Absolutely going to happen,” though, he declined to say when.

Officials say authorities will try not to split up detained families, according to the New York Times.

TRENDING STORIES:

Florida mom arrested after girl licks tongue depressor at doctor’s office, puts it back

Ship seized in $1.3 billion cocaine bust belongs to JP Morgan Chase

VIDEO: Florida Burger King manager told to ‘go back to Mexico’ for speaking Spanish

WATCH: Brawl breaks out in courtroom during sentencing for killer

Thousands pledge to storm Area 51 to ‘see them aliens’

Photo of starfish with ‘big butt’ goes viral

See which schools in Tampa Bay received the best and worst grades