Previous video above: A Florida mom disappeared a month ago; her 3 children still await her return

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The husband of a missing Florida mother was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in connection with a Homeland Security case, according to a report.

WESH reported that Brett Baldwin, the husband of Nicole Baldwin — who has been missing since early November — was taken into custody Thursday in Marion County.

A federal hold is listed for “possession of obscene material,” according to the outlet. The arrest is not related to his wife’s disappearance.

The family confirmed the arrest to WESH, saying the house was barged in Thursday morning. Alisha Baldwin, their daughter, said the arrest created a lot of stress for their grandmother.

The family hopes the husband’s arrest doesn’t take away from the search for their mother.

“I just know when this video gets posted, it’s going to be some other comment about ‘Look, we were saying her dad had something to do with it,” Alisha Baldwin said. “That’s really why I was hesitant about this, is people are just cruel on top of all of this.”

A Homeland Security spokesperson declined to comment to WESH, citing an ongoing investigation.