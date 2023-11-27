TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was arrested Saturday after police said she stabbed a man with a rabies needle for looking at other women, according to a report.

WTVJ reported that Sandra Jimenez, 44, was charged with aggravated battery after the attack in Miami.

Jimenez allegedly jumped on top of the man during an argument and stabbed him with a rabies needle that was for a dog, according to WTVJ.

She was found sleeping in her car and tried to tell police the man’s injuries were self-inflicted, according to the report.

In bond court Monday, Jimenez was given a $7,500 bond and was ordered to house arrest, WTVJ reported.