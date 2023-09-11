Video from previous coverage above: Florida superintendent apologizes for assembly that singled out Black students

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida teacher has resigned after an assembly singled out Black students for low test scores, according to a report.

Anthony Hines, a teacher at Bunnell Elementary School in Flagler County, resigned Friday, several days after the school’s principal, Donelle Evensen, also resigned, according to WESH.

Hines had been placed on administrative leave as part of an investigation after Black students were called into an assembly to be lectured about low test scores, despite some of those students performing above-average, according to WESH.

“I am broken-hearted over the way in which the current events have affected the district and community’s view of my abilities and reputation…I have not deserved the time of leave that I have been placed on, and I certainly do not deserve anything less than the position I currently have as principal,” Evensen wrote in a resignation letter obtained by WESH.

The presenters reportedly told the students that they’d end up in jail or victims of gun violence if they didn’t do better, according to WESH.

“I’m supposed to trust who I am sending my children to, and I don’t trust that you have my child’s best interest at heart from the standpoint of speaking to them the way that you did,” a mother told WESH.