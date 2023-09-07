Video from previous coverage above: Florida superintendent apologizes for assembly that singled out Black students

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida principal has resigned after an assembly that singled out Black students for low test scores, according to a report.

WESH reported that Bunnell Elementary School Principal Donelle Evensen resigned Thursday, and more discipline is expected. Anthony Hines, a teacher, was also placed on administrative leave following the assembly.

Bunnell Elementary School is in Flagler County.

Black students in the 4th and 5th grades at the school were called into an assembly in August regarding low test scores, regardless of whether or not their test scores were low, according to previous reporting.

The presenters reportedly told the students that they’d end up in jail or victims of gun violence if they didn’t do better, according to WESH.

“I’m supposed to trust who I am sending my children to, and I don’t trust that you have my child’s best interest at heart from the standpoint of speaking to them the way that you did,” a mother told WESH.

WESH said Superintendent LaShakia Moore was not available for comment on the resignation, but she has previously spoken out against the assembly. Parents commended her for how she has handled the situation, however, they believe the students should hear from her directly.

The district said a copy of Evensen’s resignation letter wouldn’t be available until after the investigation, WESH reported.