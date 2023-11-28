TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida mother who died in an arson Nov. 21 in Daytona Beach was found with 100 stab wounds, according to a report.

WESH reported that 30-year-old Den’Jah Moore was found dead with the stab wounds in addition to severe burns. A 10-month old also died in the fire. Two other children were hospitalized.

All four burners on the kitchen stove were on and had burnt paper and a box on top, according to WESH.

Officials said the fire was started intentionally.

Charles Ivy was arrested and charged with two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, two counts of attempted felony murder and one count of arson, WESH reported.