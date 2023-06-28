MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly stole a police car Monday night and was later spotted driving it while wearing a cop’s hat, according to WTVJ.

WTVJ reported that Joshua Lee Marlowe, 33, allegedly stole the Miami police vehicle from outside of Jackson Memorial Hospital. The officer was parked at the hospital dropping off another person.

Marlowe was reportedly caught on video walking up to the car, getting in, and driving away, according to WTVJ.

About 30 minutes later, it was discovered the vehicle was missing, and Marlowe was allegedly spotted driving the car while wearing the officer’s hat, according to WTVJ.

Marlowe was arrested and found to have a suspended driver’s license, WTVJ reported. He’s charged with grand theft, grand theft of a law enforcement vehicle, burglary, and driving with a suspended license.