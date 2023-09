TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The City of Fort Lauderdale lost $1.2 million in a phishing scam, prompting a police investigation, according to a report.

WPTV reported the city made a payment on Sept. 14 to what it thought was a construction company.

It turned out to be fraudulent, according to WPTV.

A city spokesperson told WPTV the incident is under investigation and referred all questions to police.