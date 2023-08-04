MIAMI (WFLA) — Charges were dropped Friday for one of three TSA agents who were accused of stealing from passengers at Miami International Airport, according to a report from NBC Miami.

Officials said Josue Gonzalez, 20, Elizabeth Fuster, 22, and Labarrius Williams, 33, were all accused of stealing from passengers during security screenings, according to NBC Miami.

Charges against Fuster have been dropped and her case is now closed, NBC Miami reported.

Gonzalez and Williams are now charged with third-degree grand theft, and they’re no longer charged with organizing a scheme to defraud, according to the report.

Both pleaded not guilty, according to NBC Miami.