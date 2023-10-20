SANFORD, Fla. (WFLA) — 5-year-old twins were found dead Friday morning in a Florida home after a mom apparently jumped off a bridge, according to a report.

Deputies were called to a highway bridge in Seminole County, Florida, a suburb of Orlando, Friday morning after motorists witnessed the 31-year-old woman exiting the passenger side of a car and jumping into the lake below.

WESH reported that after finding the woman’s body, deputies went to the woman’s home and found 5-year-old twins dead in their bunk beds.

There was no blunt force trauma or gunshots to the children, but the manner of death appears to be a homicide, according to WESH.

The sheriff told WESH that the children were believed to have disabilities, but there was no history of neglect or abuse.

No other information was immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.