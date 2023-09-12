PALM BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — Three teens and an 18-year-old man were shot Monday night at a Florida apartment complex, according to a report.

WESH reported that a 14-year-old and two 15-year-olds were the three teens shot at the Park at Palm Bay apartment complex. All four people shot are expected to survive.

A witness told WESH they heard about eight gunshots.

“My concern is, as we say it every day — but I don’t see any changes happening –put the guns down,” the witness said. “Seriously, it needs to stop. Innocent people and children are being killed.”

Other neighbors told WESH they were stunned by the violence.

Police said the shooting doesn’t appear to be gang related, according to WESH.