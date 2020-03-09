Rep. Matt Gaetz self-quarantining after contact with person at CPAC who tested positive for coronavirus

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee markup of Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump, Thursday Dec. 12, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida says he is self-quarantining after coming in contact with a person at a conference who later tested positive for coronavirus.

Gaetz (R-FL) tweeted Monday saying he was informed that he came into contact with an attendee of the Conservative Political Action Conference 11 days ago. That attendee has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“While the Congressman is not experiencing symptoms, he received testing today and expects results soon,” his tweets said. “Under doctor’s usual precautionary recommendations, he’ll remain self-quarantined until the 14-day period expires this week.”

According to reporters with our Nexstar DC bureau, Gaetz was on Air Force One with President Trump on Monday.

.@RepMattGaetz says he was informed he came in contact with someone at CPAC who tested positive for COVID-19.

Today, he was on Air Force with President Trump (first photo of him stepping off AF1).

Last week Gaetz wore a gas mask on the House floor & photo of himself#NexstarDC pic.twitter.com/fohCskRBWh — Alexandra Limon (@AlexLimonNews) March 9, 2020

The news of his possible exposure to the virus comes just days after Rep. Gaetz showed up to a House vote on a coronavirus spending bill wearing a gas mask.

In a tweet Monday, the congressman wrote that he “expected COVID-19 to impact Congress, given the elevated frequency of travel and human contact, and demonstrated his concern last week on the House floor.”

Gaetz is just the latest of several Republican lawmakers who have announced they will self-quarantine after CPAC.