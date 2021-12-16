LIVE: Rep. Kathy Castor talks supply chain, Bipartisan Infrastructure Law at Port Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — U.S. Representative Kathy Castor is expected to speak at Port Tampa Bay Thursday at 10 a.m.

The congresswoman will be discussing the economic effects of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s $17.2 billion investment in Tampa Bay and how the money will help the port modernize and alleviate supply chain issues.

Castor will be joined by Port Tampa Bay CEO Paul Anderson.

