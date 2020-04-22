Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Reopening Florida’s theme parks could be long, slow process

Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Reopening Florida’s theme parks is expected to be a long process fraught with logistical and public health considerations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

That’s according to a key industry executive who is telling a state task force charged with reopening the state for business that parks will likely reopen with small, limited crowds.

Around 85 million people visited theme parks in Orlando and Tampa in 2018, and the industry is an important economic engine for Florida’s economy.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is asking the task force to come up with recommendations on getting the state ready to reopen for business amid closures prompted by the outbreak.

