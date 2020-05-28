Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Reopening blueprint approved for Florida public universities

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI (AP) — Students could be returning to Florida’s 12 public universities this fall after campuses were shut down this past spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida Board of Governors unanimously approved a blueprint for reopening campuses for the fall semester Thursday. The blueprint is meant to guide the state universities in developing individualized plans for reopening in light of the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Board Chairman Sydney Kitson says the blueprint was developed over the past month by a task force of university presidents, along with other school officials and emergency managers.

Each school must present its own specific plan to the Board of Governors next month.

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss