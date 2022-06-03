FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The remains of a Florida teenager who went missing nearly 50 years ago have been identified through advanced DNA technology. Palm Beach County detectives said Thursday that they believe 15-year-old Susan Poole may have been slain by Gerard Schaefer, a police officer who was also a serial killer.

Poole was a high school dropout whose family reported her missing just before Christmas in 1972.

Her skeletal remains were found the next year but were not identified until recently by a DNA lab.

Her death mirrored others committed by Schaefer.

The Martin County sheriff’s deputy was tied to up to 30 slayings. He was convicted of two murders. He was stabbed to death in prison in 1995.