Remains of 9-year-old girl missing since 2016 found in Osceola County

YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. (WESH)—Officials with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that remains found in Osceola County are those of a 9-year-old girl who had last been seen in 2016.

The remains of Diana Alvarez were found in the Yeehaw Junction area of Osceola County on Thursday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Four days after she was reported missing from her home in the San Carlos Park section of Ft. Myers in 2016, state law enforcement posted an Amber Alert for Alvarez.

Investigators believe a family friend, Jorge Guerrero, kidnapped her and killed her. Guerrero has already been indicted on first-degree murder charges in the case.

In July of 2016, two months after Alvarez was reported missing, Guerrero’s cellphone was traced to a location in Osceola County, and crews had been searching for the girl in an area off Highway 60 near Yeehaw Junction.

At some point in late May and early June of 2016, that cellphone was traced from Fort Myers to Yeehaw Junction and then Orlando, where Guerrero had been living.

