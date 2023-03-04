TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities in Indian River County said they believe they have found the remains that belong to a woman who has been missing for five years.

The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said Friday, deputies responded to a boat ramp near Oslo Road where a fisherman found human remains in a mangrove coastline nearby.

The skeletal remains were found about 150 yards north of Oslo Road, along with personal items that made detectives think the remains are what is left of Assunta “Susy” Tomassi.

Tomassi went missing on March 16, 2018, when she was last seen getting into a white pickup truck behind a Publix.

(Credit: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office)

(Credit: Indian River County Sheriff’s Office)

“While we await positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Tomassi family has requested privacy at this time,” Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers said. “I personally met with the Tomassi family this afternoon as we hope to bring closure to them and our community members, many of which searched alongside our agency for Susy over the past five years.”

The sheriff’s office said Flowers will brief the media once a positive identification has been made.