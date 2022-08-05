PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WHTM/WFLA) — Authorities said the remains of a woman uncovered at a home in Pasco County may be tied to a love triangle and double homicide in Pennsylvania.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the body of 31-year-old Jasmine Lynn Forbes was found at a home in Pasco County after she was last seen on Feb. 23 in Shippensburg, Pa. the same day police responded to a double homicide and house fire. State Police said Forbes lived in the home with several other individuals around that time.

Recently released court documents did not detail how Forbes ended up in Florida or how she may have died. However, criminal complaints filed by police revealed she may have been tied up in an apparent love triangle that appeared to be connected to the homicides and house fire.

Authorities said it all began on Feb. 23 when Pennsylvania State Police were called to the house fire. When they arrived, State Police found two apparent homicide victims.

One victim, identified as Frankie Thomas, was found dead in a car with two gunshot wounds to the neck. Another victim was found dead inside the home with significant burns and a gunshot wound to the head. State Police said the two victims were related to each other.

During an investigation, authorities found a loaded Glock 21 semi-automatic pistol in a nearby field and later determined the cause of the house fire to be arson. Two men, later identified as Cordaryl and Larry Burns, allegedly doused the area with gasoline before lighting it on fire.

One person who lived in the house told State Police that arson suspect Larry Burns had put a $50,000 bounty on Thomas for hiding Burns from him. The witness added that Larry Burns called Forbes his girl and was obsessed with her.

After the homicides, State Police said Larry Burns fled Pennsylvania, and traveled to West Virginia, Ohio and Michigan with Cordaryl Burns. Larry Burns was apprehended in North Carolina and is scheduled for a pre-trial conference in September. State Police said Burns also has ties to Florida.

Larry Burns was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide in the first degree, one count of arson of an inhabited building in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree, misdemeanor abuse of a corpse, misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence, one misdemeanor of possession of an instrument to commit a crime (gas can), felony flight to avoid apprehension, and one count of felony criminal mischief causing a catastrophe.

Cordaryl Burns was charged with two counts of murder in the first degree, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree, one count of conspiracy to commit criminal homicide in the first degree, one count of arson of an inhabited building in the first degree, conspiracy to commit arson in the first degree, misdemeanor abuse of a corpse, misdemeanor tampering with physical evidence, two counts of misdemeanor possession of a weapon, felony flight to avoid apprehension, and one count of felony criminal mischief causing a catastrophe.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office, a death penalty notice was filed for Larry Burns. It’s not clear at this time whether Cordaryl Burns will also face the death penalty in this case after he was arrested in Detroit in March.

Neither Larry nor Cordaryl Burns have been charged with Forbes’ death and it is not clear whether either is a suspect.