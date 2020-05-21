Rehabilitated manatees returned to Florida Keys waters

ISLAMORADA, Fla. (AP) — Two rehabilitated manatees have been returned to Florida Keys waters.
Staff from Dolphin Research Center’s Manatee Rescue Team, and volunteers with Dolphins Plus Marine Mammal Responder and Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters, assisted with the rescues and assisted with the Wednesday releases.
“Spookey” was rescued in the Upper Keys in October 2019 after a boat strike severely injured her tail. In February 2020, “Scott” was discovered with a flipper entangled in monofilament fishing line.
Both marine mammals were rehabilitated at Miami Seaquarium.
