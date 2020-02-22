Registered sex offender accused of raping Florida woman after fake job interview, police say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (WESH)— Authorities said they arrested a convicted sex offender accused of luring a woman into meeting him under the guise of a job interview.

Police said 43-year-old Jason Minton, of DeLand, is accused of drugging the woman, raping her, then dumping her outside of a restaurant.

Investigators said Minton met the victim earlier this week and told her that he was hiring a secretary and the position paid $35 per hour. They set up an interview for the next day at a restaurant in Ormond Beach.

Surveillance video from the parking lot of the River Grille restaurant shows Minton dragging an apparently incapacitated woman into his truck.

“They go in, he’s already ordered a drink, they have a few drinks and then the victim is out of it a little bit later,” police said.

Minton allegedly drove the victim to an unknown destination, raped her, drove her back to the restaurant and dumped her at her vehicle. Police said the victim’s mother got worried when her daughter wasn’t answering her phone, so she went to the restaurant and found her.

“The mother gets there finds the victim passed out. Just completely out of it. Clothes disheveled like the person was just thrown in the car,” police said.

As he dragged the victim, police said he dropped her while trying to get her into his truck.

Officials said Minton went to his attorney’s office on Friday where he was picked up by police.

