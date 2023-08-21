TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida taxpayers footed the $2.5 million bill for hotels, cruises, merchandise, and food offered to employees of the former Disney-controlled Reedy Creek Improvement District.

The scathing accusation comes from the DeSantis-appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, which alleges the RCID used taxpayer funds to provide season passes and amusement experiences to its employees and their family members.

CFTOD said the former improvement district also covered the cost of discounts on hotels, merchandise, food, and beverages, “and gave its own board members VIP Main Entrance passes.”

“In addition to constituting unethical benefits and perks, the scheme raises significant questions regarding self-dealing as the board members were only permitted a maximum of $100 per month in compensation per the Reedy Creek Improvement District Act,” CFTOD said Monday.

The latest Disney bill sent to the new CFTOD included a $492,382 charge for “RCID Tickets” and $16,837 for “RCID Merchandise Discount Usage.”

The total invoice to be paid to Disney for a period ending on Dec. 31, 2022, was $533,522, documents show.

“Immediately upon discovering the scheme, the CFTOD set in motion plans to eliminate it,” the oversight district said. “All CFTOD employees who require access to Disney premises to perform their official duties will still be able to access them.”

CFTOD said it also submitted a referral to the Florida Inspector General regarding the expenditures funneled back to Disney.