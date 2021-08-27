Redesigned Tampa Bay Buccaneers specialty license plate now available at Florida tax collector offices

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A newly redesigned license plate is now available for Florida residents to rep and support Champa Bay.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) announced Friday that a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV Champions plate is now ready to be purchased.

The Buccaneers specialty license plate was enacted during the 1994 legislative session. As of July 1, there were 47,621 valid registrations of the Bucs tag. This is the plate’s third redesign.

Floridians interested in purchasing the newly designed specialty plate, or one of the many specialty license plates offered in the Sunshine State, are encouraged to visit their local tax collector or license plate agency.

A complete list of Florida’s specialty license plates can be found on the department’s website.