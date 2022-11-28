RUSKIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Record-breaking sales are expected on Cyber Monday.

Sales during Black Friday exceeded $9 billion, according to Adobe Analytics. New data from the company predicts shoppers will spend even more on Cyber Monday, an estimated $11 billion.

Leaders at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Ruskin said they’ve prepared for the busy holiday season over the past 5 months.

“We hire a lot of folks, over 1,700 associates hired over the last 6 weeks. So, a lot of onboarding, a lot of learning for our new associates. That’s the biggest part of what we do to ramp up for this time,” said Assistant General Manager Kim Price.

She explained, on an average day, the 1 million square foot center ships out 500,000 units. From Cyber Monday through Christmas Eve employees will process and ship 700,000 to 750,00 units daily.

According to Price, the Fulfillment Center is capable of processing more than 1 million orders in a single day.

“A lot of work for us here, everyone is burying their Christmas orders and getting those presents wrapped and all of those things. So, the month of December is always our busiest time, but Black Friday, Cyber Monday is kind of the kick-off for that,” Price said.

According to data from Adobe the hottest products shoppers purchased on Black Friday 2022 include:

Xbox Series X

Bluey

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

Drones

Macbooks

You can find the full report from Adobe Analytics here: 2022 Holiday Shopping Trends & Insights Report | Adobe for Business