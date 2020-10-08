LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Record-breaking python captured in Florida

Florida

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FWC

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) removed what they are calling the largest snake they’ve ever captured.

The Burmese Python is 18 feet, 9 inches long, and weighs over 104 pounds.

FWC said Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis captured the female snake on Oct. 2 along the L-28 Tieback Canal, about 35 miles west of Miami.

Officials said the state’s python removal program has resulted in more than 5,000 invasive pythons being captured in South Florida’s Everglades ecosystem.

According to FWC, pythons can be killed on private property at any time without a permit and with landowner permission. The FWC even encourages it as the snakes are an invasive species and a threat to native wildlife.

SFWMD said the public can help control nonnative invasive wildlife by reporting sightings to the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-IveGot1 (888-483-4681) or online at IveGot1.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss