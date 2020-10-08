Record-breaking python captured in Florida

MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) removed what they are calling the largest snake they’ve ever captured.

The Burmese Python is 18 feet, 9 inches long, and weighs over 104 pounds.

FWC said Ryan Ausburn and Kevin Pavlidis captured the female snake on Oct. 2 along the L-28 Tieback Canal, about 35 miles west of Miami.

Officials said the state’s python removal program has resulted in more than 5,000 invasive pythons being captured in South Florida’s Everglades ecosystem.

According to FWC, pythons can be killed on private property at any time without a permit and with landowner permission. The FWC even encourages it as the snakes are an invasive species and a threat to native wildlife.

SFWMD said the public can help control nonnative invasive wildlife by reporting sightings to the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-IveGot1 (888-483-4681) or online at IveGot1.org