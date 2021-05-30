Rebekah Jones, fired Florida data scientist receives whistleblower status

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida Department of Health employee is getting whistleblower status a year after being fired for repeatedly violating the agency’s policy about communicating with the media.

Rebekah Jones had raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data after being ousted as the data’s curator.

State officials said she was fired for insubordination after being reprimanded several times, according to state records.

The Miami Herald reported that the Office of the Inspector General told her attorneys on Friday that the information she disclosed meets the criteria for whistleblower status.