LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman said she considers herself “really lucky” after a 9-foot alligator left her with only scratches after it bit her on the head over the weekend.

Marissa Carr, 20, was snorkeling at a park swimming hole when the attack happened. She told Fox 35 Orlando that the gator “came out of nowhere.”

On Tuesday, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told WFLA it received reports about a woman who was bitten by an alligator at Alexander Springs, a popular spot for divers located about 60 miles north of Orlando.

When the FWC arrived at the scene on Sunday, Carr was taken to a local hospital for treatment. A contracted nuisance alligator trapper also responded to the scene and removed the 9-foot-long male alligator from the park.

Carr, who was at the park snorkeling with her friend, said she believes her full-face snorkel mask probably saved her life. The 20-year-old said due to the mask going over her head, she believes the alligator couldn’t get a good grip on her.

“Sounds bad, but it biting my head is probably the best place that it could have been because like, if it would have got my arm and that it would have got a better grip on my arm and I could have lost my arm or just like my life in general. So like, I think the head he didn’t get a good grip of it. So I think I’m genuinely just really, really lucky,” she said.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, Carr’s encounter was the second alligator-related incident at Alexander Springs in less than a week.

“The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP). The goal of SNAP is to proactively address alligator threats in developed areas, while conserving alligators in areas where they naturally occur,” the FWC said in a statement.

Anyone with concerns about an alligator should call the agency’s Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286).

Here are some tips the FWC said people should know when dealing with alligators in Florida: