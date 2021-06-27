Ready to hit the road? Florida ranks among best states for summer road trips

FILE – In this Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, file photo, vehicles crowd Highway 50 in Sacramento, Calif. California is broadening its effort to block the Trump administration from ending its authority to set greenhouse gas emission and fuel economy standards for cars and trucks. It’s joined by 23 states and four cities in suing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Florida is the fifteenth-best state in the country for summer road trips, according to a WalletHub study.

According to the report, more than two-thirds of Americans plan to vacation this summer, and 59% of U.S. families say they are more likely to drive than fly.

The study evaluated 33 factors in three categories including cost, safety and the number of attractions or activities such as national parks, amusement parks, beaches, lakes and scenic drives.

New York topped the list as best state for a summer road trip this year, followed by Texas and Louisiana.

The worst state to take a summer road trip to was Rhode Island. As America’s smallest state, you can drive across the whole thing and be home in time for lunch. It was followed by Delaware and Connecticut.

10 best summer road trip states in 2021:

New York

Texas

Louisiana

Maine

North Carolina

Minnesota

Utah

Illinois

Michigan

Wisconsin

Top 10 worst states for summer 2021 road trips:

Rhode Island

Delaware

Connecticut

Hawaii

Arkansas

Montana

Alabama

New Mexico

Mississippi

New Jersey

Louisiana was the cheapest road trip state, with the lowest average gas prices. Maine was the safest, although it didn’t make the top 10. California has the most stuff to do. Oregon had the most scenic byways.