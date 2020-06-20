Rare sea turtle released off Florida Keys

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, staff from The Turtle Hospital and the Sea Turtle Conservancy carry “Maisy” to a Florida Keys beach to be released Friday, June 19, 2020, in Marathon, Fla. Fitted with a satellite tracking transmitter, “Maisy,” a rare hybrid hawksbill-green sea turtle, is the first of nine hardshell turtles to be released to become part of the Tour de Turtles, a “race” of released reptiles with satellite transmitters that is to begin Aug. 1 and end Oct. 31. The public can track the turtles online and the one that swims the farthest is declared the winner. “Maisy” was rescued almost a year ago and Turtle Hospital staff treated her for fibropapillomatosis, a herpes-like disease that affects sea turtles around the world. (Andy Newman/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rare hybrid hawksbill-green sea turtle, rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, will participate in a long-distance online “race” that follows the migration of sea turtles over three months.

A satellite tracking transmitter was epoxied to “Maisy’s” shell before she crawled from Marathon’s Sombrero Beach into the Atlantic Ocean on Friday.

The Tour de Turtles, an annual educational project organized by the Sea Turtle Conservancy, is intended to raise awareness about sea turtles and threats to their survival. The public can monitor competitors’ progress online.

The conservancy began a separate “race” for leatherback turtles on Tuesday.

