Rare sea turtle released off Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A rare hybrid hawksbill-green sea turtle, rehabilitated at the Florida Keys-based Turtle Hospital, will participate in a long-distance online “race” that follows the migration of sea turtles over three months.
A satellite tracking transmitter was epoxied to “Maisy’s” shell before she crawled from Marathon’s Sombrero Beach into the Atlantic Ocean on Friday.
The Tour de Turtles, an annual educational project organized by the Sea Turtle Conservancy, is intended to raise awareness about sea turtles and threats to their survival. The public can monitor competitors’ progress online.
The conservancy began a separate “race” for leatherback turtles on Tuesday.
