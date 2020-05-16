Breaking News
Rare blue bee discovered in Florida

Florida

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – An extremely rare blue bee was seen in Florida for the first time in four years.

Above is a photo of the blue Calamintha bee.

It’s only been previously found in four areas of the habitat at Central Florida’s Lake Wales Ridge.

Scientists are calling this recent sighting a breakthrough. They’re hoping to learn more about the blue bee which is currently listed by Florida’s State Wildlife Action Plan as a species of greatest conservation need.

Researchers are now working on a two year project to determine the blue calamintha bee’s current population, nesting and feeding habits.

