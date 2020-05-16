Rare blue bee discovered in Florida

(CNN) – An extremely rare blue bee was seen in Florida for the first time in four years.
Above is a photo of the blue Calamintha bee.
It’s only been previously found in four areas of the habitat at Central Florida’s Lake Wales Ridge.
Scientists are calling this recent sighting a breakthrough. They’re hoping to learn more about the blue bee which is currently listed by Florida’s State Wildlife Action Plan as a species of greatest conservation need.
Researchers are now working on a two year project to determine the blue calamintha bee’s current population, nesting and feeding habits.
