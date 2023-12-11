TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rapper Rich the Kid was arrested in South Florida on Monday.

According to a Miami-Dade police arrest report, the rapper, whose real name is Dimitri Leslie Roger, was taken into custody at 1:21 a.m.

Roger was accused of crossing over police tape and entering an active crime scene after being told to stay back. Police were investigating a reported bomb threat at the time.

The arrest report stated Roger was trying to enter a hotel and ignored officers’ warnings that he would be arrested if he crossed the line.

“I’ll bond out in 20 minutes,” Roger said, according to the arrest report.

The rapper crossed over the tape, according to police, and was confronted by a security guard near the hotel. The security guard told Roger he was not allowed on the premises and the property was closed.

According to the police report, Roger said “Watch me,” and jumped over a fence onto the property. After entering the building, a K-9 officer also reportedly ordered him to leave.

Roger was arrested while “lingering” in the driveway, according to the police report. He was charged with trespassing and resisting an officer without violence and booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail.

The rapper, known for songs like “Plug Walk” and “New Freezer,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, has since bonded out of jail.