TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Kodak Black is in federal custody over an alleged parole violation, according to documents obtained by NBC affiliate WTVJ.

The rapper, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, is back in custody after bailing out of jail earlier this month.

On Dec. 7, he was accused of cocaine possession, among other offenses, after his SUV was found parked in the middle of the street in Plantation. The rapper was found asleep behind the wheel and had a “white, chunky substance” in his mouth and falling from his person, according to police. An arrest report stated the powder was later revealed to be four grams of cocaine.

Kapri was being held at the Miami Federal Correction Center on Saturday, according to WTVJ.

The rapper found himself behind bars in South Florida on several occasions, including a 2022 arrest on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was ordered to undergo regular drug testing as a condition of his release.

Earlier this year, the rapper was ordered to attend a month of drug rehab after missing a drug test and then testing positive for fentanyl several days later, according to court records obtained by the Associated Press.

In January 2021, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Kapri had served about half of his time.