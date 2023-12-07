TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Rapper Kodak Black is back behind bars in South Florida.

Black, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, was booked into the Broward County Jail on Thursday, according to jail records.

Police approached Kapri after they spotted his Bentley SUV parked in the roadway, according to a Plantation Police Department arrest report. Officers found him asleep in the driver’s seat.

When an officer opened the door to turn off the vehicle, they spotted a cup in the door with a substance that smelled like alcohol, along with “cannabis wrapping paper and suspect cannabis residue” on the console, according to the arrest report.

When Black climbed out of the SUV, officers reported seeing a white powder falling from him. The officer said that they “believed Kapri was trying to discard illegal narcotics.” Black’s mouth was “full of white powder,” according to the arrest report.

“I placed Kapri in handcuffs and observed white, rock-like substances on the ground,” the arresting officer wrote. “Kapri uttered that it was ‘Percocet’.”

Officers found a small plastic bag with traces of a “white, chunky substance” while searching Kapri. Combined with the substance on the ground, the suspected cocaine weighed in at just over four grams, according to the arrest report.

Kapri was charged with cocaine possession, tampering with evidence and a probation violation. He also received a traffic citation for improperly parking or stopping a vehicle.

Kapri is no stranger to South Florida law enforcement. He was arrested in 2022 on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. He was also cited for driving with an expired driver’s license and tags.

He posted a $75,000 bond and was ordered to undergo regular drug testing as a condition of his release.

Earlier this year, the rapper was ordered to attend a month of drug rehab after missing a drug test and then testing positive for fentanyl several days later, according to court records obtained by the Associated Press.

“Whatever I need to do, cry, beg, I’ll do it. But there’s so much about this situation that isn’t right,” Kapri told the judge at the time, according to NBC affiliate WTVJ. “I don’t know why people be so hungry to send me to jail.”

Last June, a warrant for Kapri’s arrest was issued after authorities said he didn’t show up for a June 9 drug test.

In January 2021, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Kapri had served about half his sentence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.