Ranked: Florida’s lowest-earning counties

(Stacker) — Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. As the economy makes its comeback, things are still a far cry from the way they were in 2019.

One marker that has sped far past its 2019 position is that of income inequality in the United States. Low-wage industries were decimated by the pandemic, leaving millions without work or in positions they were overqualified for. Meanwhile, nearly one in five households across the United States earn less than $25,000 a year, while more than 6% have an annual income that falls below $10,000.

Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2019 5-year estimate median household income. Keep reading to see where people in your state are making the least.

#50. Walton County

– Median household income: $58,093

— 4.4% above state median, 7.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 26.2%

— #648 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.4%

— #1,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#49. Lee County

– Median household income: $57,832

— 3.9% above state median, 8.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.6%

— #783 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#48. Sumter County

– Median household income: $57,226

— 2.8% above state median, 8.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.9%

— #1,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.7%

— #2,395 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#47. Brevard County

– Median household income: $56,775

— 2.0% above state median, 9.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.5%

— #794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.4%

— #2,221 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#46. Duval County

– Median household income: $55,807

— 0.3% above state median, 11.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

— #910 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.0%

— #1,737 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#45. Indian River County

– Median household income: $54,740

— 1.7% below state median, 12.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 24.0%

— #829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.7%

— #2,126 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#44. Flagler County

– Median household income: $54,514

— 2.1% below state median, 13.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.1%

— #1,238 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 8.6%

— #2,439 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#43. Lake County

– Median household income: $54,513

— 2.1% below state median, 13.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 20.5%

— #1,315 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.1%

— #2,310 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#42. Bay County

– Median household income: $54,316

— 2.4% below state median, 13.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.2%

— #1,224 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.3%

— #1,645 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#41. Pinellas County

– Median household income: $54,090

— 2.8% below state median, 13.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.9%

— #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#40. Leon County

– Median household income: $53,106

— 4.6% below state median, 15.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.5%

— #887 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

— #1,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#39. Pasco County

– Median household income: $52,828

— 5.1% below state median, 15.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 21.6%

— #1,148 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.9%

— #1,794 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#38. St. Lucie County

– Median household income: $52,322

— 6.0% below state median, 16.7% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

— #1,532 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.7%

— #1,834 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#37. Osceola County

– Median household income: $52,279

— 6.1% below state median, 16.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.6%

— #1,625 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

— #2,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#36. Charlotte County

– Median household income: $51,499

— 7.5% below state median, 18.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.2%

— #1,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 9.3%

— #2,263 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#35. Miami-Dade County

– Median household income: $51,347

— 7.7% below state median, 18.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 23.3%

— #919 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.4%

— #899 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#34. Escambia County

– Median household income: $50,915

— 8.5% below state median, 19.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.1%

— #1,543 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 10.3%

— #1,954 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#33. Polk County

– Median household income: $50,584

— 9.1% below state median, 19.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.1%

— #1,719 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.1%

— #1,713 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#32. Lafayette County

– Median household income: $50,165

— 9.9% below state median, 20.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.9%

— #2,518 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.0%

— #658 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#31. Alachua County

– Median household income: $49,689

— 10.7% below state median, 20.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 22.4%

— #1,044 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.0%

— #533 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#30. Volusia County

– Median household income: $49,494

— 11.1% below state median, 21.2% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.3%

— #1,686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#29. Hernando County

– Median household income: $48,812

— 12.3% below state median, 22.3% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 16.7%

— #2,003 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.7%

— #1,537 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#28. Suwannee County

– Median household income: $47,839

— 14.1% below state median, 23.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.3%

— #2,599 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.7%

— #846 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#27. Gulf County

– Median household income: $47,712

— 14.3% below state median, 24.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.5%

— #1,859 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.4%

— #1,354 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#26. Jefferson County

– Median household income: $47,240

— 15.1% below state median, 24.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 19.6%

— #1,451 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.1%

— #959 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#25. Franklin County

– Median household income: $46,643

— 16.2% below state median, 25.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 18.9%

— #1,579 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.3%

— #609 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#24. Columbia County

– Median household income: $46,494

— 16.5% below state median, 26.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 17.8%

— #1,798 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

— #1,112 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#23. Bradford County

– Median household income: $45,921

— 17.5% below state median, 26.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.4%

— #2,259 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.0%

— #334 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#22. Marion County

– Median household income: $45,371

— 18.5% below state median, 27.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.9%

— #2,333 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 11.8%

— #1,512 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#21. Union County

– Median household income: $44,270

— 20.5% below state median, 29.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.9%

— #2,803 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.9%

— #674 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#20. Citrus County

– Median household income: $44,237

— 20.5% below state median, 29.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.8%

— #2,535 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.0%

— #1,197 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#19. Gilchrist County

– Median household income: $43,640

— 21.6% below state median, 30.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 12.3%

— #1,369 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#18. Okeechobee County

– Median household income: $41,760

— 25.0% below state median, 33.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.2%

— #2,454 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

— #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#17. Gadsden County

– Median household income: $41,401

— 25.6% below state median, 34.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.9%

— #2,664 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.6%

— #704 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#16. Glades County

– Median household income: $40,977

— 26.4% below state median, 34.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 14.8%

— #2,352 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.4%

— #732 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#15. Highlands County

– Median household income: $40,942

— 26.4% below state median, 34.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.3%

— #2,741 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.8%

— #1,010 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#14. Hendry County

– Median household income: $40,820

— 26.7% below state median, 35.0% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.5%

— #2,842 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 15.7%

— #686 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#13. Taylor County

– Median household income: $40,306

— 27.6% below state median, 35.9% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.9%

— #2,999 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 14.3%

— #931 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#12. Jackson County

– Median household income: $39,872

— 28.4% below state median, 36.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.4%

— #2,858 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 17.5%

— #468 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#11. Dixie County

– Median household income: $39,828

— 28.4% below state median, 36.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 15.1%

— #2,313 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

— #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#10. Holmes County

– Median household income: $39,102

— 29.7% below state median, 37.8% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.9%

— #2,916 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.6%

— #372 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#9. Hardee County

– Median household income: $38,682

— 30.5% below state median, 38.4% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 12.1%

— #2,771 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.4%

— #300 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#8. Hamilton County

– Median household income: $38,569

— 30.7% below state median, 38.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 11.8%

— #2,805 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 20.9%

— #219 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#7. Calhoun County

– Median household income: $38,568

— 30.7% below state median, 38.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.5%

— #2,955 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.5%

— #590 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#6. Liberty County

– Median household income: $38,015

— 31.7% below state median, 39.5% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 13.5%

— #2,570 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.4%

— #1,098 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#5. Putnam County

– Median household income: $37,670

— 32.3% below state median, 40.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 10.6%

— #2,948 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 18.8%

— #355 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#4. Levy County

– Median household income: $37,326

— 32.9% below state median, 40.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

— #3,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%

— #573 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#3. Madison County

– Median household income: $37,037

— 33.5% below state median, 41.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.4%

— #3,041 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 19.8%

— #273 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#2. Washington County

– Median household income: $37,022

— 33.5% below state median, 41.1% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.6%

— #3,021 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 16.7%

— #572 highest rate among all counties nationwide

#1. DeSoto County

– Median household income: $35,438

— 36.3% below state median, 43.6% below national median

– Households earning over $100k: 9.7%

— #3,013 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– Households earning less than $15k: 13.1%

— #1,171 highest rate among all counties nationwide

