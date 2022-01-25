‘Rae Sremmurd’ rapper arrested in Florida for battery against his child’s mother, police say

Rapper Slim Jxmmi, of Rae Sremmurd, performs on stage during the Dazed and Blazed Summer 2018 Tour at Jiffy Lube Live on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Bristow, VA. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

MIAMI (WFLA) — A member of sibling rap duo “Rae Sremmurd” was arrested early Tuesday morning after he allegedly assaulted the mother of his infant child, according to Miami police.

NBC affiliate WTVJ reports that Aaquil Brown, known by his stage name Slim Jxmmi, had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend at their Miami apartment.

Police said they were called to the 30-year-old rapper’s apartment around 5 a.m.

The victim told police she had earlier confronted Brown about a woman he followed on social media before he left their home with his music producer, supposedly to go to the gym.

However, the victim said one of her friends told her that he was actually at a bar drinking.

According to police, the victim said Brown and his producer came back smelling of alcohol.

The victim then took a shower and returned to the apartment’s living room. A police report said Brown was lying on the ground there while their infant child slept in a playpen.

Aaquil Brown (Miami-Dade Police Department)



Officers said the victim told them she asked Brown to help her move the playpen, but he wouldn’t do it. When the victim tried to take the baby to bed, Brown allegedly grabbed her by the hair, pulling out her extensions, according to police.

Police said the victim recorded the argument and sent the video to one of her friends.

Brown then allegedly chased her around the apartment, jumped on her, and tried to to get the phone out from the victim’s bra, according to police.

Police said the victim tried to hide in a bedroom with the door closed, but Brown kicked it in. The two then allegedly fought over her phone on the balcony with Brown throwing it since it would “destroy his celebrity status.”

Officers said the victim suffered scratches on her chest as a result of the attack. Brown now faces a charge for battery.