PALM CITY, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a group of Florida students posed for a photo outside a middle school while holding large letters that spelled out a racial slur.

Martin County School District Superintendent John Millay released a statement Thursday saying the students would be dealt with according to the school’s code of conduct.

He said state and federal laws prevent him from identifying them or revealing what punishment they might receive.

The photo was posted to social media earlier this week. It shows six students standing in a line outside Hidden Oaks Middle School in Palm City.

Each of them is holding a large, hand-painted letter and the students are arranged so that the letters spell out the slur.