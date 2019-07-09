Rabies alert issued for area near Epcot

BAY LAKE, Fla. (WESH) – The Florida Department of Health in Orange County is issuing a 60-day rabies alert for a two-mile radius around the intersection of Interstate 4 and Epcot Center Drive in southwest Orange County.

The alert is in response to a cat that tested positive for the disease, officials said.

The identified cat may have infected other animals in the area.

Contact with feral cats, stray dogs and all wildlife such as raccoons, bats, foxes, skunks, otters, bobcats and coyotes should be avoided, according to experts.

Anyone who has been bitten or scratched by a cat in the rabies alert area of southwest Orange County should seek medical attention and contact Orange County Animal Services at (407) 254-9150.

Residents and visitors in this area of southwest Orange County should be aware that rabies is present in the wild animal population, and domestic animals are at risk if not vaccinated.

The public is asked to maintain a heightened awareness that rabies is active in this area of southwest Orange County.

