Quinnipiac Univ. poll: More Florida voters plan to vote for Biden over Trump

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida will again play a key role in the 2020 presidential election, and a new poll found that while the state is nearly equally divided, one candidate has a slight lead among the state’s voters.

Released Wednesday, the poll from Quinnipiac University showed 46 percent of registered voters in the Sunshine State said they would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, with 42 percent planning to vote for President Donald Trump.

“Even in the midst of an unprecedented health crisis, Florida delivers a familiar deja vu in the head to head presidential race,” said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. “It’s Biden, but it’s close as independents play a huge potential role.”

Voters also gave inisght into how they feel the pandemic is being handled by local, state and federal authorities.

Nearly three quarters of respondents said Florida should not loosen social distancing rules by the end of April and 76 percent think that the state’s economy should only reopen when public health officials deem it safe, compared to 17 percent who say it should reopen even if public health officials warn against it.

More than 41 percent of voters approve of how Gov. Ron DeSantis is handling the state’s unemployment debacle, while another 41 percent disapprove.

Voters also preferred to get reliable, accurate information from public health officials over the president, who only 18 percent of respondents relied on for coronavirus updates.

More than 50 percent of voters disapproved of the way Pres. Trump is responding to the pandemic. The president’s job approval rating is similar with 45 percent approving of the way he is handling his job as president and 51 percent disapproving.

The poll, conducted between April 16 and April 20, surveyed 1,385 self-identified registered voters in Florida.

LATEST STORIES: