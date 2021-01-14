Quick-thinking Florida waitress credited with saving boy from allegedly abusive parents

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) —An Orlando waitress saved a young boy from allegedly abusive parents after she noticed he was bruised and wasn’t being allowed to eat.

On New Year’s Day, Flavaine Carvalho was working as a waitress at Mrs. Potato Restaurant on South Kirkman Road, when she called police about a possible child abuse case, according to the Orlando Police Department.

She told police that a customer, Timothy Wilson II, 34, did not allow an 11-year-old boy at his table to order anything, and that the child had bruises on his face and arms.

She wrote a note that said “do you need help?” and stood behind the boy’s parents where they couldn’t see.

The boy eventually signaled yes and Carvalho called police. Wilson was arrested on one count of third-degree child abuse.

When detectives interviewed the boy, he revealed other mistreatment, police said.

Police said the boy told them ratchet straps were tied around his ankles and neck, and he was hung upside down from a door. He said he was hit with a wooden broom, and handcuffed and tied to a large moving dolly.

He also told investigators that he didn’t get to eat on a regular basis as punishment, police said.

Wilson was arrested a second time on Jan. 6 and charged with multiple counts of aggravated child abuse and child neglect.

Police said they also interviewed the child’s mother, Kristen Swann, who admitted to knowing about the abuse and failing to seek medical care for the boy. She was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with two counts of child neglect.