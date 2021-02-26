Pythons, iguanas: Florida restricts some exotic reptiles

FILE – In this Oct. 14, 2013 file photo, a green iguana expands a pouch of skin underneath the lower jaw called a dewlap, as it sits in the sun on Key Biscayne, Fla. Iguanas, Burmese pythons, monitor lizards and many other reptile invasive species have taken hold in Florida. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, to move these animals onto a prohibited list. That means they can only be brought to Florida for exhibition, such as a zoo, and at a research facility.(AP Photo/J Pat Carter, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pythons, iguanas, monitor lizards, oh my! Florida is moving to restrict 16 invasive reptile species that have caused havoc in the Everglades and across the state.

Burmese pythons, in particular, have been especially destructive to native wildlife. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted Thursday to move these animals onto a prohibited list. That means they can only be brought to Florida for exhibition, such as a zoo, and at a research facility.

Once the rules take effect, pet owners and others who have these species will have 180 days to ensure the creatures come into compliance with outdoor caging rules.