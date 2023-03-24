TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 75-year-old woman who disappeared in Marion County was found by python hunters hundreds of miles away in South Florida.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for Darlene Peck after she went missing on Tuesday.

According to deputies, Peck had left her home in Umatilla to go to Ocala in the afternoon. When her husband came home that evening, he noticed she had not returned. Peck suffers from dementia, so they were concerned for her safety.

On Wednesday morning, Peck’s vehicle was spotted near Miami, in the Coral Gables area. Peck was later found by python hunters in the area, which is about 270 miles away from her home.

Deputies said Peck is in good health and has been reunited with her family.