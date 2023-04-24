PALM BAY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida career criminal is accused of killing a man after he was released from prison early.

The Palm Bay Police Department said a 69-year-old man was murdered in his home last Thursday. In an affidavit obtained by WESH, detectives said Justin Giambanco was linked to the case after his phone was found at the crime scene.

The police report said the victim’s hands were bound, he had a knife wound on his neck and there was evidence of a struggle with a gun and a kitchen knife was found nearby.

Investigators said they found shoes with blood on them in Giambanco’s car. They said the tread on Giambanco’s shoes matched blood tracks at the murder scene.

WESH reported that Giambanco was already in the Brevard County Jail on an unrelated burglary charge when he was arrested for second-degree murder.

Investigators said Giambanco committed a burglary after the murder.

“This 31-year-old suspect is pure evil. He is a violent repeat offender that while out on bond for a previous arrest preyed on the citizens of Brevard County,” Palm Bay Police Chief Mario Augello said.

In a news briefing, Augello expressed disappointment that Giambanco was released after repeated offenses, including allegedly assaulting a police officer.

WESH reported that Giambanco has been in and out of the system for years.

He spent two years in jail for burglary and aggravated assault. He was later sentenced to more than four years for violating parole for several offenses but he was released less than halfway through.

“This murder could have been prevented had Giambanco served his whole 53-month sentence back in April of 2021,” Augello said. “The suspect in the case is another example of how our current criminal justice system is failing to keep our community safe.”

Augello said Giambanco has faced 22 felony charges and 24 misdemeanor charges.

The murder victim has not been identified.